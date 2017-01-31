Area briefs

Food Safety Manager training set

TROY — OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of Level 2 Food Safety training which meets all Ohio Department of Health requirements. Participants can complete the online course at their own speed. Once training is completed (usually a couple weeks), participants will take a proctored certification exam at the Miami County Extension office.

This training is for food service managers, food handlers at restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, school food service workers, and civic groups who prepare food for sale and consumption. The deadline for the requirement is March 1 and certification is good for five years.

Exams are scheduled for Feb. 20 (9 a.m. to noon); Feb. 24 (1-4 p.m.); Feb. 27 (9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m.). You must register at least three weeks prior to the testing date. Participants must register with the OSU Extension office at 201 W. Main St. in Troy or by calling 440-3945.

Nominations sought

PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local Schools are currently taking nominations for the Newton School Hall of Fame.

The deadline for these nominations is March 1, 2017. Forms and guidelines for nominations are available in the superintendent’s office or you may go online to get form at our school website www.newton.k12.oh.us. Eligible nominees would be current or former certified staff members, non-certified staff members, community members, Board of Education members, and alumni of Newton School. Induction into the Hall of Fame will be announced at our annual Alumni Banquet which will be held this year on Saturday, May 13th. For more information, please contact Newton School at 937-676-2002.

YMCA offers youth event

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, February 11 for youth in Kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

FFA member of month named

CASSTOWN — The February 2017 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Keagan Carsey.

Carsey is the son of Ryan and Casandra Carsey of Troy, a sophomore at Miami East High School and a second year agriculture student enrolled in Plant and Animal Sciences.

He was chosen for his participation in the County Public Speaking Career Development in the area of Extemporaneous Public Speaking. Carsey will compete at the upcoming event by randomly choosing an agriculture topic from a list of agriculture issues, preparing a speech in just 30 minutes, then presenting and answering questions. Keagan also attended the National FFA Convention and was the 2016 Miami County Fair King.

His Supervised Agricultural Experience includes raising goats, shoring them, and marketing their fiber and a blacksmithing business in which he makes and markets metal works.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture Classroom, and receive a special memento in celebration of their accomplishment.