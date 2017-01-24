Area briefs

Poem included in magazine

TROY — Ally Decker of Troy has had her poem entitled, “tell me what is 2 a.m.” selected as one of 20 national winners published in the winter issue of Just Poetry!!!, the national high school poetry quarterly. It is all part of the 19th annual National High School Poetry Contest sponsored by Just Poetry!!! and the Live Poets Society of N.J.

As a rule , more than 15,000 entries are received each year. These generally include entries from all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, US military installations around the world, and from students of US Embassy and missionary families in all corners of the world. The thousands are then whittled down to 20-25 national winners each quarter, all of which are published in the Just Poetry!!! quarterly magazine. Each quarter one “Best of Issue Winner” and one “Editor’s Choice Winner” are selected and awarded scholarship prizes.

Decker is the daughter of Al and Jenny Decker and attends Troy High School under the tutelage of language arts instructor Ms. Ferriell.

She plans to attend college, but has not yet decided on a major.

Application deadline nears

MIAMI COUNTY — Not-for-profit organizations in Miami County are reminded that grant applications to the Miami County Foundation must be submitted by Feb. 28.

Applicants must provide services directly to the residents of Miami County. All must be certified federally tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service and preferably be a 501(c)(3) organization.

Historically, grants have been awarded to social service organizations, schools, healthcare providers, libraries, youth and senior groups as well as the arts. Guidelines restrict organizations to one grant annually. An application form and other pertinent information are available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org or by contacting the office at 773-9012.

Successful applicants will receive notification of the spring distribution date.

The foundation was established in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt, founder of WPTW-AM/WCLR radio.

Card winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for December have been named.

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Suzanne Scranton and Laury Braby

Group 2:

First — Jack and Mary Jo Berry

Second — Art and Joanne Disbrow

Third — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Group 3:

First — Alice Schlemmer and Kathy Luring

Second — Sue Gagnon and Mary Jo Berry

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 4:

First — Laury Braby

Second — Sue Gagnon

Third — Mary Jo Berry

Group 8:

First — Nancy Nims

Second — Patricia Penny

Third — Julia Routson

Group 10:

First — Mary Lynne Mouser

Second — Carol Gross

Third — Mary Beth Anthony.