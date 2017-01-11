Area briefs

Y offers Saturday Night Live event

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, January 14 for youth in Kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7:00pm and pick up is at 11:30pm Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

MLK Day camp planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be heading to Rolling Hills Skate in Sidney this Martin Luther King Day.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16, with pickup and dropoff at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The day will start with swimming at the Robinson Branch (transportation provided), lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then roller skating.

Pre-registration by Jan. 15 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone at 773-9622 or 440-9622). The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Free meal offered

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The menu includes creamed turkey on biscuits, vegetable, salad and dessert.

Bradford Lions to sell dinners

BRADFORD — The Bradford Lions are having a BBQ chicken and pork chop dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29. All dinners will be carryout and presale tickets at $7 each are needed. Tickets can be purchaseds at Littman-Thomas Insurance (Bradford office), both Bradford banks, or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. You may also call Joanne Ferree at 620-7225 or Kathy Myers at 448-2667 by the ticket deadline purchase date of Sunday, Jan. 22.

Dinners consist of two BBQ pork chops or one-half BBQ chicken served with applesauce, chips, and roll with butter prepared by Romers. Dinners may be picked up on Sunday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clark’s Pizza, Bradford.

All profits will go toward purchase of eye exams and glasses, recognition of Bradford students, and other ongoing Bradford Lions Club community projects.

Hosta symposium set

PIQUA — The Great Lakes Region Hosta Society will present Hosta College 2017: A Garden Symposium on March 17-18 at the Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua.

This is a weekend of learning with a Friday night auction plus sales of plants, tools and books. On Saturday, more than 70 classes will be offered.

Details and registration information can be found at ihostohio.org/portal/glhc.