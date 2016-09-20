Area briefs

Sign up for Groovy Gourd

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua will be hosting the fourth annual Groovy Gourd Bike Tour on Saturday, Oct. 8 and applications for the tour are now available. The tours will start and end at the rear of the Municipal Government Complex and features two different courses, one 25 miles and the other 50 miles. Both courses are considered flat to rolling.

The fee for the ride is $14 through Sept. 30, and $18 after that. A Groovy Gourd t-shirt is also available for an additional $10. Route maps will be provided to all the participants on the day of the tour and rest stops with fresh fruit, snacks and hydration will be provided. Helmets are mandatory on this ride and at the conclusion of the ride every participant will receive a locally grown gourd or pumpkin.

The Gold Wheel sponsors for the Groovy Gourd are Polysource, French Oil Mill Machinery Company and Unity National Bank.

Applications can be downloaded from the Mainstreet Piqua website at mainstreetpiqua.com or picked up at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. They are also available at Parker’s Sports Shop and Smitty’s Bike Shop.

For questions and more information, contact Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.

Evening Dessert planned

PIQUA — Vocalist and musician Brenda Cobbs-Allen will be the featured program for the YWCA Piqua’s Evening Dessert on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the YWCA Membership Committee.

Cobbs-Allen began her singing career at the age of 12 when she began playing professionally for churches and programs in the New Jersey area. Her career has expanded five decades with performances at banquets, restaurants, country clubs, community organizations, fund raisers and more. “I play and sing a wide range of music. If I hear it, I can play it!” said Cobbs-Allen.

She has been featured locally at the YWCA Martin Luther King Day Celebration in 2016 and also plays regularly at Beppo Uno in Piqua. “The audience will be in for a special treat at the Evening Dessert,” said Cheryl Hepner, YWCA Membership Committee chairperson.

Membership is not required to come to the event, but reservations are required by Monday, Sept. 25. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626.

Newton Fall Fair set

PLEASANT HILL — On Friday, Oct. 7, the Newton FFA and FCCLA will be holding its 86th Annual Fall Fair at Newton Local Schools. This event has become a tradition. It signals that harvest is near, cooler weather is here and the year is well underway.

Their traditional pulled pork dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The Newton High School Marching Band will perform its contest show at 6 p.m. on the soccer field. There will also be two large jumpies for kids, a kiddie tractor pull, produce exhibits, class competitions, and a dance for grades 7-12 to conclude the evening.

There will be exhibits by the FCCLA chapter in the Baked Goods, Canning, Crafts and Flowers categories. There are many divisions in each of these categories. The students as well as community members are invited to enter their entries.

There will be exhibits by the FFA chapter in the shop and crop categories with divisions of: Grain, Shop, Eggs, Hay, Silage, Vegetables, and Fruit. Also, there is a category of Agricultural Promotion featuring student ag projects, posters, farm photography and farm displays.

Parade, float contest open

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show will feature an Extravaganza Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and more will be among the highlights.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact Debbie Richard by phone at (937) 448-2845; by email at [email protected] ; or by mail at 127 W. Church St., Bradford, OH 45308. There is no fee to participate.

The grand marshals for this year’s parade will be anyone born in 1936 or earlier. Contact Richard if interested.

The Pumpkin Show also will have a family float contest. Families are asked to decorate a float and must use pumpkins in the display.