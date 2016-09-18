Area briefs

Stride and Ride planned

PIQUA – Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Moonlight Stride and Ride is set for Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, which gives participants the rare opportunity to ride their bicycles on the PATH after sunset, will begin at the access point to the Piqua PATH located on Riverside Drive and end at Lock 9 Park. Walkers are also invited to participate. There is no cost to participate.

There will be luminaries set up along the edge of the bike PATH and everyone will be given a 22-inch glow-in-the-dark necklace at the beginning of the course (while supplies last.)

The Moonlight Stride and Ride will set off from Riverside Drive access point at 7:45 p.m. The ride is approximately two miles in length. Participants in the Moonlight Stride and Ride are encouraged to light their bicycles.

For more information about the Moonlight Stride and Ride, call Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.

Hayner sets film series

TROY – Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? The Friday Night Movies series at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

• “Young Frankenstein” — Oct. 7

• “At War with the Army” — Nov. 11

• “Dead Poets Society” — Jan 6.

• “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” — Feb. 3

• “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” — March 3

• “The Long, Long Trailer” — April 7

The film series is intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 13. For more information, call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

Library offers Consumer Reports

BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library now has a website for ConsumerReports.org. Each computer at the library features an icon on the desktop for Consumer Reports. This website has information on hundreds of items that have been tried and rated by experts in each field, giving the user buying advice, expert product ratings, product recommendations and user reviews.

Being able to compare and rank products makes each of us a smarter shopper. This is a wonderful resource to use when purchasing or just trying out products. These are just a few of the categories that are covered: Cars, Computers, TVs, Dietary Supplements, Airlines, Generators, Appliances, Toothpaste, EpiPen information, and Insurances.

The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.