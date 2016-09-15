Area briefs

Women of Excellence set

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua will host the 20th Gala Celebration honoring the 2016 Women of Excellence on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Piqua Country Club. The reception begins at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon award presentation from 12-1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the YWCA Piqua.

This awards program, established by the YWCA in 1997, recognizes women and young women who reside in, are employed, or active in Miami County and have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in civic and community activities. This year’s Women of Excellence honorees are Nancy Bowman of Troy and Ruth A. Koon of Piqua. The 2016 Young Woman of Tomorrow is Mindy Bach of Tipp City.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., phone the YWCA Piqua at (937) 773-6626 or e-mail [email protected]

Walk with the mayor

PIQUA — Join Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds in a walking meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the city’s fifth ward. Walkers will meet in the parking lot at Washington Primary School.

Hinds will be joined by Bob Jennings, City of Piqua Water System assistant superintendent; Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson; and Frank Patrizio, president of the Piqua City Schools Board of Education.

Residents are encouraged to join the walk and bring their suggestions and questions.

Run for the Rails planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum will be hosting its fifth annual “Run for the Rails” 5K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 8. All activities will be held at the Bradford Church of the Brethren Refinery Coffee House located at the corner of Miami Avenue and Oakwood Street in Bradford.

There will be a kids’ one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. with same-day registration and a $2 fee, plus prizes for all participants.

The 5K event will start at 8:30 a.m. sharp, rain or shine, no refunds. Same-day registration will be from 7-7:45 a.m. Register on line at speedy-feet.com and visit the museum website, bradfordrrmuseum.org or call (937) 570-6142 for more information.

The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 23, with a $20.00 entry fee that includes an event t-shirt. After Sept. 23, the fee is $15, with no t-shirt.

There will be top three male/female award winners in 14 divisions, top male/female and team overall awards. There also will be free breakfast, refreshments, and great door prizes following the event.

All proceeds will benefit the museum capital improvement fund.

Nees plays for Ashland

ASHLAND — Alex Nees of Piqua is a member of the football team at Ashland University. A freshman, he is a a cornerback for the Eagles.

Nees, a 2016 graduate of Piqua High School, is majoring in business management. He is the son of William and Velvet Nees of Piqua.