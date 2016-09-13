Area briefs

Family reunion to be held

BRADFORD — The Sargent family reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Harris Creek Church, State Route 721, Bradford.

The potluck lunch will begin at 12:45 p.m. Attendees are asked to take either main dishes, desserts or salads. Beverages and table service will be provided.

For more information, call (937) 492-7352.

Football Moms 5K slated

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Football Moms Club will hold its fifth annual 5K at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the school’s Alexander Stadium. This is a flat, fast course in front of the stadium.

This is an event for everyone including past and present Piqua football players past and present, their families and friends, athletic sponsors, walker and runners. Strollers are welcome.

Prizes for the top male and female winners will be awarded, as well as for the top male and female in each age group: 14 and under, 15-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60+

Registration is $20, plus a $2.50 sign-up fee. Those who register before Monday, Sept. 19, will receive a 5K t-shirt. Registration ends Sept. 21, at 11:59 p.m.

Register at cantstoprunningco.com/local-races, or mail entry forms to: Kelly Toopes, 523 Lindsey St., Piqua, OH 45356. Make checks payable to Piqua Indian Athletic Boosters.

Cooking class planned

PIQUA — Lucas Schlumpf from Olive Oil Oasis in Troy will present “Cooking with Olive Oil” at the YWCA Piqua on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Participants will learn about olive oil from its health benefits to its use in cooking. The Olive Oasis Staff will share new recipe ideas ranging from appetizers, salads, fruit and dinners to desserts.

“Tasting is included in this exciting new class,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “We promise that this will be a fun time along with a great learning experience.”

For more information or to register for class, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Disabilities conference set

PIQUA — “My Story, a Journey into Self-Advocacy,” a conference aimed at people with developmental disabilities to increase knowledge and awareness of ways to advocate for themselves and achieve their dreams, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the North Hall and Theater at Edison State Community College.

The event is aimed at people with developmental disabilities from Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties, and their family members or guardians

Guests will hear about the many accomplishments of other self-advocates and learn what they are doing in their own lives to strive for their goals and make our communities a better place to live, work and play – together.

For more information, contact Community Relations Director Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002.