Health briefs

Groups get about $2M to help enroll Ohioans in health plans

COLUMBUS (AP) — Federal officials are awarding nearly $2 million to organizations that will help enroll Ohioans in health coverage through the federal marketplace.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that those receiving the funds are the Ohio Association of Foodbanks and HRS/Erase, Inc.

The food bank association will get about $1.7 million to help sign people up. The group will walk people through the process of enrolling or re-enrolling in health insurance. It’s expected to focus its outreach efforts on consumers in rural or underserved communities, along with vulnerable populations.

HRS/Erase was awarded about $274,000 and is expected to focus on minorities and uninsured people.

Ohio is one of the states using the federal website, HealthCare.gov. Enrollment for 2017 plans starts Nov. 1.

Officials provide training for OD reversal kits

HAMILTON (AP) — Some Ohio counties are trying to equip more people with a drug that can reverse an overdose amid a growing number of fatal heroin overdoses in recent years.

Butler County health officials have begun making Naloxone kits available to families and friends of opioid users in hopes that they’ll save lives.

Health officials say people will receive training on identifying an overdose and how to respond to an overdose. They also learn how to administer the drug.

The kit includes two nasal doses and two face shields.

Those interested in obtaining the kits can schedule an appointment with county health officials to receive the necessary training.

The program is known as Project DAWN, which stands for Deaths Avoided with Naloxone. It’s also available in Hamilton, Clermont and Warren counties.