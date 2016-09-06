Area briefs

Hands-only CPR offered

PIQUA — Lois Shroyer, RN, will instruct students on a new hands-only CPR technique developed by the American Heart Association on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Interested individuals should sign up for the class session which is offered at no cost to participants,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “This class will help individuals increase their knowledge of how to help someone in an emergency situation. This lifesaving technique does not require mouth-to-mouth contact.”

Membership is not required to take the class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

BikeFest coming

PIQUA — Piqua BikeFest and Piqua Harley-Davidson, Inc. are excited to announce the 3rd Annual Piqua BikeFest Event to be held in Historical Downtown Piqua and Piqua Harley-Davidson on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event will consist of a Vintage and Custom Bike Show, stunt show, and live entertainment from various bands. There will also be a pin-up and tattoo contest.

Thousands are expected to show up for this event from all over the Midwest. Estimates from previous years’ events range from 15,000 to 24,000 in attendance during the two-day event.

The Vintage & Custom Bike Show is being presented by Thunder Roads Ohio. Those interested in registering for Bike Show may do so starting at 10 a.m. downtown the day of the show. You also may register early by visiting www.ThunderRoadsOhio.com or by emailing [email protected]

BikeFest is free to the public at both venues and is a non-profit organization. Proceeds will help area businesses that receive funds generated by the event.

Additional information can be obtained at www.piquabikefest.com. Vendor information is available by calling (937) 381-9389 or emailing [email protected]

Flower class planned

PIQUA — Make your own fall silk and dried flower centerpiece with Marsha Leistner on Monday, Sept. 26, from 6-8 p.m. or on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 1-3 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua. In order to have supplies for the class, registration and payment must be made by Friday, Sept, 16.

A sample of the centerpiece is on display at the YWCA.

Class members should bring a sharp pair of wire cutters and scissors to the class. All other materials are included in the class fee.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626.

Kiwanis meetings set

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for September:

• Sept. 7: “Heroin: A Growing Problem” with Brad Reed, Tri County Mental Health

• Sept. 14: “A Vision of Piqua’s Future” with Kazy Hinds, Piqua mayor

• Sept. 21: “The National Patient Advocate Foundation” with Starr Gebhart, advocate and volunteer

• Sept. 28: Meet the New Salvation Army Corp Officers and a summary of the Youth Summer Lunch Program with Robert and Jody Kramer

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Luncheon and meetings take place at noon on Wednesdays at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis.