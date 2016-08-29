Area briefs

PMH luncheon planned

COVINGTON — All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to a luncheon at Buffalo Jacks, Covington, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. No reservations needed as participants will order from the menu. For more information, call Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

Geuy named to NSHSS

PORT JEFFERSON — Ross C. Geuy, son of Dana and Chris Geuy, of Port Jefferson, has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

Geuy is a senior at Piqua High School. He serves as class president and president of the National Honor Society. He also served on the 2015-16 Mike Dewine Teen Ambassador Board.

NSHSS recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement of Geuy’s selection was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.

Geuy’s grandparents are Barb and Dave Geuy, and Joyce and John Snowden, all of Sidney.

Community Night wraps up

TIPP CITY — The 25th season of Downtown Tipp City’s Community Night series will end Friday, Sept. 2, beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Raggedy Edge, followed by the Ginghamsburg Worship Band at 7:30 p.m.

Raggedy Edge is an acoustic duo featuring Lynn Perdzock and Bob Farley. Styles include blues, country, rock, pop, and jazz.

Directed by Rusty Eshelman, the Ginghamsburg Worship Band is a collective of musicians from the greater Miami Valley area who play a variety of genres.

It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.