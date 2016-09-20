Piqua spikers go to 9-3 with home victory

Staff Reports

Ashley Brading got Piqua off to a fast start and the Lady Indians volleyball team road that momentum to a 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 win over Wapakoneta in non-conference action.

Brading started the first set on a nine-point serving run, including four aces. She would finished the night with nine aces.

With Piqua leading 24-22 in the second set, Kelsey Magoteaux served an ace to finish off the set.

The third set was another close battle, with Piqua rallying three times for the victory — including a big ace by Mikayla Schaffner.

Ashley Brading had six kills, while Tylah Yeomans, Haley Michael and Mikayla Schaffner all had five.

Ashley Ho had three blocks, while Michael and Brading each added one.

Lauren Williams dished out 12 assists and Macie Schaffner added eight.

Magoteaux added 15 digs and Tylah Yeomans added seven.

Piqua, 9-3, will play at Fairborn Thursday and host the Piqua Invitational Saturday.

Lady Buccs

fall to Jets

SIDNEY — The Covington volleyball lost to Fairlawn 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.

Legend Patty had seven kills, two blocks and seven digs; while Rachel York had five kills and 10 digs.

Bre Dieperink dished out 17 assists.

Ashley Cecil had 13 digs and Lindsey Kimmel added seven digs.

The Covington JVs lose 25-18, 25-13.

Roader JH

teams win

BRADFORD — The Bradford junior high volleyball teams swept Covington Monday.

The seventh grade won 25-10, 25-13.

Abby Fike had 20 points and 12 aces, while Alexis Barhorst had eight points.

Macy Bubeck had four points, including two aces; Ally Wackler had four points, two aces and three kills; and Rylee Canan dished out three assists.

The eighth grade won 25-23, 25-17.

Maggie Manuel had 11 points, six aces and one kill; while Cassi Mead had three points, one ace, four kills and four assists.

Courtney Monnin had three points, two aces and one assist; while Hailee Baker had four points and an ace.

Buzz Brewer had an ace, three kills and one assist; Kendall Hill had two points, an ace and two assists and Aliviyah Boggs had one kill and one assist.

Emma Canan had two aces and Abby Gade added one.

GIRLS SOCCER

Piqua girls

beat Wildcats

The Piqua girls soccer team improved to 3-5-1 with a 4-1 win over Springfield Monday.

Madison Curtner had three goals for the Lady Indians, while Makenzie Ellerman had one goal and two assists.

Jennoughleiga Tipton had eight saves and Tanner Grise added three.

Lady Cavs

blank FM

PITSBURG — The Lehman girls soccer team defeated Franklin Monroe 3-0 Monday.

Grace Monnin, Molly Safreed and Ava Behr had the goals, while Monnin, Grace Olding and Carly Edwards had the assists.

Camille Brown had the shutout in goal for Lehman, 8-0-1.

The Lehman JVs blanked Troy 2-0.

Liz Gibson and Rylie McIver each had a goal and an assist.

The Lehman JVs improved to 7-0-0.