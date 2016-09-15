Indian 300tickets arenow on sale

Staff Reports

The Piqua Indians Athletic Booster Club will be sponsoring their third annual Indian 300 on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Edison Community College.

The Booster Club will again be giving away $10,000.

Only 300 tickets will be sold at $100 apiece.

Tickets will be sold at the Piqua High School main office and at the football game on Friday night.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or check.

For more information, contact Piqua Athletic Director Chip Hare in the athletic office at (937) 773-9577.

Bowling

Signups at

Brel-Aire

There will be youth bowling signups at Brel-Aire Lanes the next two Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you have questions please contact Craig Miller at 615-0729 or Jason Jenkins at 214-1603.

Website

Scores to

air game

ScoresBroadcast.com will air the Xenia at Sidney football game Friday night.

Air time is 6:35 p.m.