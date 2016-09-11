Piqua boysget soccerroad win

LEWISTON —The Piqua boys soccer team defeated Indian Lake 6-2 Saturday.

The Indians opened a 3-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory in the second half to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Cade Lyman opened the scoring by an assist by Kadale Atkins on a cross.

Following that goal. Kaden Jones scored the second and third goals on an assist from Lyman and again from an assist from Robbie Cumstock a little before the half.

“In the first half we didn’t play particularly well it was very individual game and we made the adjustment in the second half,” Piqua coach Flo Loisy said. “They started playing as a team more and moving the ball a lot better and kept the ball inside the other teams half most of the second half.”

Jarred Gullet had a shot go off the cross bar finished by Kameron Ashton. The fifth goal came from Lyman (his second) after another great assist by Atkins (his second on the day). And the last goal was from Jones to complete his hat trick on the second assist by Lyman.

“Overall in the second half we played the type of soccer we have been trying to play and need to play in order to be successful against the GWOC teams,” Loisy said. “In the second half we took a step forward, but we still have a lot of work to do in order to play to our potential. However we are moving in the right direction at this time.”

Piqua will play at Stebbins Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

Piqua plays

in FM tourney

GREENVILLE — Versailles, Newton, Piqua, Houston and Covington boys golf teams all participated in the Franklin Monore Invitational Saturday at Turtle Creek.

Anna won with 342, while Versailles was second with 344

Nicholas Litten Stonebraker shot an 81 to lead Versailles.

Other Tiger scores were Kyle Cotner 85, Isaac Ruhenkamp 88, Preston Platfoot 95, Alex Groff 96 and Conner Van Skyock 102.

Newton finished sixth with a 371 total.

Indians scores were Garrett Peters 90, Chet Jamison 91, Grant Bayer 93, Drew Thiesing 97, Milan Bess 105 and Nate Zielinski 105.

Piqua finished eighth with a 381 total.

Indians scores were Aaron Davis 90, Derek Jennings 92, Spencer Lavey 99, Gavin Strevell 100, Jon Irvin 102 and Brennan Hicks 103.

Houston finished 12th with a 411 total.

Wildcats scores were Cameron Via 92, Tristin Stangel 97, Bryan Funk 109, Nathan Stangel 113, Cole Pritchard 123 and Kenny Knapke 132.

Covington finished 14th with a 442 total.

Andrew Slusher led the Buccs with an 85.

Other Covington scores were Dylan Lucas 117, Hunter Alexander 117, Jack Shell 123, Derek McCool 134 and Thomas Kuether 136.

Tiger boys

top Raiders

WEBSTER — The Versailles boys golf team defeated Russia 164-174 Friday.

Nicholas Litten Stonebraker was medalist with 35 to lead Versailles.

Other Tiger scores were Alex Groff 38, Isaac Ruhenkamp 44, Preston Platfoot 47, Connor Van Skyock 47 and Kyle Cotner 49.

Russia scores were Jack Dapore 40, Brandon Koverman 44, Dylan Cordonnier 45, Clay George 45, Will Sherman 49 and Tyler Scott 57.

Versailles JVs defeated Russia 181-218.

Versailles scores were Austin Pleiman 40, Will Eversole 47, Platfoot 47 and Van Skyock 47.

Russia scores were Koverman 44, Scott 57, Evan Coverstone 58 and Caleb Sowers 59.

VOLLEYBALL

East spikers

handle Hartley

COLUMBUS — Miami East volleyball coach Dan Peterson noticed something earlier this week about Saturday’s opponent, Columbus Bishop Hartley, once the first state polls of the season came out.

A massive opportunity.

“I glanced at them Tuesday and saw that Hartley was No. 1 in Division II,” the first-year coach said. “That was a big talking point for us this week, of making this a statement game. We wanted to send a message to everyone else that we’re a team to be reckoned with this year.”

Message received.

Jonni Parker dominated in every aspect of the game — but particularly from the service line — Kyndall Hellyer was tough in the middle and the Vikings (7-2) — ranked No. 10 in D-III in those same state polls — got clutch contributions up and down the lineup Saturday, going on the road to sweep D-II’s top-ranked team, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.

Parker had 15 kills, 11 aces, 10 assists, seven digs and two blocks and Hellyer had 11 kills, 12 assists, three aces and four digs to lead the Vikings. And while it hasn’t needed more than those two to win some of the easier matches they’ve played this season, Miami East got bigger, more critical contributions from all around. Reagan Morrett had four kills and a block, Jillian Wesco had two kills and six digs, Kaitlyn Mack had an ace and four digs, Taylor McCuistion had a block and two digs, Sophie Jacomet had nine digs, and Gabrielle Hawkins had two.

“We know what we’re going to get from Jonni and Kyndall,” Peterson said. “It was nice to see some of our roleplayers step up. One of the things we talk about is starring in your role. When your number is called, be there and be ready to make the play. And today especially, Reagan there at the end had a couple swings on overpasses to put us ahead when we were fighting back in that third set.”

Miami East hosts Franklin Monroe Tuesday and travels to Bradford Thursday, leading up to its Casstown Clash tournament on Saturday.

“Last year, a lot of teams in our division slept on us. They can keep sleeping on us, that’s fine,” Peterson said. “But hopefully with this result today, we accomplished our goal of showing we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

Lady Cats

spike Roaders

BRADFORD — Houston notched its first victory of the season Saturday, going on the road and defeating Bradford 25-13, 25-22, 25-14.

The Lady Wildcats are 1-8 with their next match Thursday at unbeaten Jackson Center.

Sarah Monnier had nine kills and eight digs against Bradford, Jenna Green had seven kills and three ace serves, Allisen Foster had four aces, Alysa Kemp had 18 assists and eight digs, Hayden Riesenbeck added five kills, and Olivia Bowser finished with seven digs.

Houston lost the JV match in three sets.

Roader JH

teams lose

BRADFORD — The Bradford junior high volleyball teams lost to Houston Saturday.

The seventh grade lost 25-11, 25-9.

Rylee Canan had two points, one ace and three assists.

Haley Stocker and Ally Wackler had one point and one kill, while Macy Bubeck and Zoe Brewer each had a kill.

Abby Fike added an assist.

The eighth grade lost 25-11, 23-25, 25-16.

Cassie Mead had seven, four aces, three kills and four assists.

Buzz Brewer had six points, three aces, four kills and four assists; while Maggie Manuel had four points, two aces and a kill.

Abby Gade had three points, one ace and one kill; Kendal Hill had two aces, one kill and one assist; and Hailee Baker added two points.