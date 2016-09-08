Tee Times for Miami County Golf Championship

Tee times for the first round of the Miami County Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills are as follows:
Super Seniors
7:28: Lloyd Shoemaker, Jack Holtel, Dave Owen
7:36: Steve Hamant, Roger Luring, Marty JAckson
First Flight
7:44: Dave Westfall, Ron Moore
7:52: Matt Olden, Jim Howard
8:00: Brad Erwin, Tom Marsh, Michael Simmons
Second Flight
8:08: Rob Kiser, Doug Jennings
Championship
8:16: Brian Robbins, Jim Sass
8:24: Ben Gover, Justin Weber
8:32: Jeff Jennings, Marc Allen, Dan Sutherly
8:40: Brian Deal, Doug Harter, Alexander Garman