Tee Times for Miami County Golf Championship

Tee times for the first round of the Miami County Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills are as follows:

Super Seniors

7:28: Lloyd Shoemaker, Jack Holtel, Dave Owen

7:36: Steve Hamant, Roger Luring, Marty JAckson

First Flight

7:44: Dave Westfall, Ron Moore

7:52: Matt Olden, Jim Howard

8:00: Brad Erwin, Tom Marsh, Michael Simmons

Second Flight

8:08: Rob Kiser, Doug Jennings

Championship

8:16: Brian Robbins, Jim Sass

8:24: Ben Gover, Justin Weber

8:32: Jeff Jennings, Marc Allen, Dan Sutherly

8:40: Brian Deal, Doug Harter, Alexander Garman