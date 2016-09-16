Farm safety priority with agritourism rise

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the growth of agritourism and more people visiting local farms, states including Ohio and Connecticut officials are joining other states in educating farmers about how to mitigate health risks for their new visitors.

Connecticut’s latest push comes after dozens of young children and adults were infected with E. coli in March after visiting a Lebanon goat dairy farm. Ten of the 41 confirmed cases required hospitalization.

While subsequent investigations showed no evidence the milk, cheeses, caramels or other products sold by Oak Leaf Dairy were the cause of the outbreak, officials believe visitors were sickened after coming in close contact with goats. Dr. Bruce Sherman, director the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Inspection and Regulation, said people were petting the animals. Some purchased kid goats and brought them home. Meanwhile, E. coli was found on gates, a concrete floor and even a bale of hay where children sat, holding the kid goats.

“A lot of farmers aren’t aware of the risk, because they’re so sporadic,” Sherman said of such outbreaks. “The public isn’t aware of the risk.”

Beefing up Ohio agritourism

According to the latest Census of Agriculture, popularity is growing for agritourism, a broad term that can refer to anything from corn mazes to pick-your-own strawberries. The number of U.S. farms reporting income from agritourism operations grew about 42 percent from 2007 to 2012.

As interest has blossomed, Ohio and other states have sought to help shield farmers with agritourism operations from being sued over inherent risks, such as a horse kicking a visitor. The hope is to make it easier for farmers to purchase affordable insurance.

In the spring, Ohio passed Senate Bill 75 after concerns voiced by Ohio farmers, and it went into effect Aug. 16.

According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, the bill “limits the authority of a board of county commissioners or board of township trustees to prohibit agritourism through zoning, clarifies that conducting agritourism activities on farmland does not disqualify that land from inclusion in the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) program and establishes immunity in a civil action for agritourism providers. The bill specifies that landowners would have to post signs warning participants there is no liability for injury or death associated with the inherent risks of agritourism activities. Inherent risks, defined in the bill, include conditions of the dangers associated with equipment and animals as well as participants acting in a negligent manner.”

“Having this bill pass opens the door for more farmers to participate in agritourism activities or expand their operations because it provides clarity on several regulations and addresses concerns about liability,” said OFBF Executive Vice President John C. (Jack) Fisher upon the bill’s passing, pointing out that the bill does not absolve farmers from any liability. “Having supplemental income from agritourism activities will help some farmers keep their farmland.”

Agritourism importance

Joe Tisbert, president of the Vermont Farm Bureau Board of Trustees, said agritourism is very important to farmers in his state, where there are regular classes on food and visitor safety, as well as resources on marketing and risk management

Tisbert, who grows organic produce on his Cambridge, Vermont farm, knows firsthand the importance of agritourism. His wife persuaded him four years ago to hold farm-to-table dinners. The couple now hires licensed chefs who come to the farm weekly and cook meals for hungry visitors.

“I love it,” he said. “I’ve eaten dinner with people from all over the world.”

Henry Talmage, executive director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau, said his organization is working with farmers to help them take advantage of the trend toward more direct-to-consumer sales at the farms, whether it’s offering community supported agriculture or CSA farm shares, selling fresh apple pies at an orchard or hosting wedding receptions.

“There are certainly consequences of going down the road of agritourism,” he said. “I wouldn’t say that farmers are unaware of this. It adds complexity, there’s no question.”

The Ohio Farm Bureau has made a sign available that states: "Under Ohio law, there is no liability for an injury to or death of a participant in an agritourism activity conducted at this agritourism location if that injury or death results from the inherent risks of that agritourism activity. Inherent risks include, but are not limited to, the risk of injury inherent to land, equipment and animals as well as the potential for you as a participant to act in a negligent manner that may contribute to your injury or death. You are assuming the risk of participating in this agritourism activity."