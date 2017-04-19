Parks volunteers work to beautify Piqua

PIQUA — City volunteers have contributed an estimated value of $86,894 volunteering for the Piqua Public Works Department — the combined total of their donations along with the estimated value of their donated time — and the city is welcoming more volunteers as they prep for the Piqua Community Clean Up Day on May 6.

“It’s been my privilege to volunteer with the city for a long, long time,” Karen McNeil, longtime city volunteer, said.

McNeil has been volunteering with the Piqua Parks Department — now part of the Piqua Public Works Department — for over 30 years. Beginning in 1985, McNeil has volunteered underneath five different department heads with that department.

McNeil takes part in the Green Leaf Garden Club, which donated 190 hours of work to the city, in particular with beautifying French Park.

“We planted daffodils … We’ve ordered bulbs,” McNeil said. They also have a school group coming to help them later this week.

Groups and individuals totaling 254 people have donated a total of 2,310 hours of work to the city, which McNeil said was equivalent to a full-time employee. McNeil also said that the IRS estimates volunteer work to be valued at an hourly wage of $23.56, which makes the estimated value of their free labor a total of $54,579. Volunteers have also donated approximately a total of $32,315 of their own money to the city.

Volunteers, provided by McNeil, include:

• Jean Franz, 22 hours at Mote Park and McCulloch Square

• Rich Donnelly, 120 hours at the Skate Park

• Jim Robinson, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Home Depot, and Forest Hill Cemetery, 365 hours at the Veterans’ Memorial Park

• McNeil and the Green Leaf Garden Club, 190 hours

• Arlene Coyne and the Four Seasons Garden Club, 122 hours

• The Southwest Neighborhood Association, 220 hours

• Joe Wilson at the Wayne and Greene Street Garden, 14 hours

• Jeff Lange, 12 hours, and Protecting Our Waterways River Clean Up, 750 hours

• Don Smith, Piqua Concrete, and Scott Grissom, 80 hours at Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex

• Jim Hemmert and Bike Path Rangers, 278 hours

• Shawnee Neighborhood

• Mainstreet Piqua, 12 hours and donated planters, patriotic banners, Christmas banners, lights, and stars

• City Clean Up Day, Melissa Kinney, 125 hours

Those wishing to volunteer for the parks or any of these groups should contact McNeil at (937) 773-4568 or [email protected]

Planning is also going on for the Piqua Community Clean Up Day happening from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. This event has been going on for five years. The city of Piqua is encouraging all residents, clubs, civic groups, churches, and organizations to participate.

Groups may choose to clean up their own property or be assigned a public area, such as a park, to clean up. Residents and groups are encouraged to contact Melissa Kinney at (937) 778-2060 or via email [email protected] for more information and to register to participate in the Community Clean Up Day.

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

