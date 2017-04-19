Area students present research

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The following students from the area presented research at the Student Scholarship Showcase at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. Presentations covered topics from various departments, including chemistry, nursing, political science, business, and psychology.

The showcase was part of a week-long celebration for the inauguration of the University’s new president, Dr. Susan S. Hasseler.

Brad Donathan Jr., presented “Use of Video Testimonials to Improve Diabetes Health Literacy and Behavior” and Kristin Mace presented, “The Influence of Social Media, Society, and Peers on Body Dissatisfaction.” Both students are from Tipp City.

University Singers present annual concert

FINDLAY, Ohio — UF’s University Singers recently presented the annual “Family Concert” in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The group performed a variety of choral music and a selection from the musical, “Les Miserables.”

Local students include Emily Mikolajewski of Piqua and Katherine Swank of Troy.

Wittenberg recognizes academic achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Capping off a day-long celebration of the liberal arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation, Friday, April 7, in Weaver Chapel. The students recognized include:

Rhyanna Hallauer of Tipp City

Adrianne Krites of New Carlisle

Madison Leatherwood of New Carlisle

Clayton Marsh of Piqua

Evelyn Ritzi of Troy

Lilliona Rogers of Piqua

Robert Saul of Union

Brett Siemon of New Carlisle

Students named to ONU dean’s list

ADA, Ohio — The following students from Miami County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2016-17 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Kirsten Burden, Pleasant Hill, Newton High School, Arts and Sciences

Reid Ferrell, Pleasant Hills, Newton High School, Business Administration

Zachary Kiss, Troy, Troy High School, Pharmacy

Megan Myers, Troy, Troy High School, Pharmacy

Monnier receives scholarship

KENT, Ohio — Ruth Monnier of Tipp City has received the $1,000 A. Robert Rogers Memorial Scholarship from Kent State University’s School of Library and Information Science. The scholarship is awarded to students based prior academic performance and potential for scholarly research.

Monnier is currently pursuing a Master of Library and Information Science degree at Kent State.

Mace earns academic award

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Kristin Mace of Tipp City earned a Special Academic Award at Muskingum University’s Scholarship Recognition Day, held March 31 on the campus in New Concord, Ohio. Mace earned Cora I. Orr Award.

Scholarship Recognition Day honors Muskingum’s best performing students in academics, research, special projects and service.

Rector receives outstanding senior award

COLUMBUS — Ashley Rector of Troy has been selected as one of the 2017 Outstanding Seniors in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. This award recognizes students for both academic achievement and outstanding service through leadership within student organizations.

Rector, the daughter of Amy Rector, is a graduating senior majoring in plant pathology. She has participated in undergraduate research, provided community service in New York over spring breaks, and is a tutor for organic chemistry and molecular genetics. After graduation, Rector plans to conduct research until pursuing medical school. The Outstanding Seniors Award was presented at the 2017 CFAES Celebration of Students Banquet on April 6, 2017.

Roberson named to dean’s list

LIMA, Ohio — The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge that Cole M. Roberson of Piqua has made the dean’s list for the February 2017 session in the College of Applied Technologies. Full-time students must receive a grade point average of 3.5 or better to be named to the dean’s list.

Roberson is the son of Howard and Holly Roberson and the grandson of Kenny Enz and the late Joyce Enz of Piqua.