Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to a stolen cell phone at Little Caesar’s on West Water Street on April 12 at 9:30 p.m. The suspect was gone prior to officer arrival, and the case is currently being investigated.

There was a report of a radio that was stolen out of a vehicle while the subject was working on East Ash Street near Long John Silvers on April 12 at 10:40 p.m. Once on scene, the complainant advised while she was inside her place of work the radio was stolen from within her unlocked vehicle.

BURGLARY: Several items were reported stolen from a residence on Sweetbriar Avenue on April 13 at 1:40 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A woman reportedly got out of the passenger seat of a moving car in the area of Wood and South College streets on April 13 at approximately 3 p.m. The couple in the vehicle reportedly appeared to have been arguing. An officer located the subjects that were involved. They stated they were arguing but everything was fine. They stated they were okay to leave with each other.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: There was a private property crash on East Ash Street near Big Lots on April 13 at 3:15 p.m. There was minor damage. A driver reportedly struck a parked car.

A vehicle was struck in the Kroger parking lot on Covington Avenue on April 13 at 8 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly struck by an opening car door or a shopping cart.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a fight in the parking lot of Cinemark Theatres on Garbry Road on April 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, one involved subject had already left the area. The subject remaining advised he had been struck for no reason. An officer spoke with the other involved subject who came back to the scene and gave a conflicting story. Both subjects were warned for disorderly fighting. Police were attempting to retrieve video surveillance of the incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a possible underage party on Dover Avenue on April 14 at 12:45 a.m. Contact was made with the homeowner who arrived on scene and reportedly did not cooperate. Two female juveniles were found to be inside the residence and were released to their parents.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance complaint in reference to a female subject getting assaulted by another female subject on Camp Street on April 14 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Photographs were taken, and a witness statement was completed. Charges may be filed pending an investigation.