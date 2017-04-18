Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SUSPECTED OVERDOSE DEATH: A male subject reportedly died of an apparent drug overdose at a residence on West Ash Street on April 12. It was reported at approximately 2:50 p.m. The victim is expected to undergo an autopsy at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of Broadway and West North Street on April 12 at 7:10 a.m. There were no reported injuries. A driver was cited for an improper turn.

A city vehicle reportedly sideswiped a parked vehicle on Wilshire Drive on April 12 at 11:45 a.m.

SUSPECTED OVERDOSE: A woman reportedly overdosed on heroin on West High Street on April 12 at 12:50 p.m. Medics were able to revive her. The woman was found to have an active warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody after a visit to UVMC. She was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

An officer was dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive male subject, possibly drug-related, on North Parkway Drive on April 12 at approximately 9 p.m. The male subject was administered Narcan and transported by squad to UVMC for further treatment.

Officers and medics responded to a male subject possibly overdosing on Industry Park Drive on April 13 at 7:40 a.m.

A female subject reportedly overdosed on heroin on South Roosevelt Avenue on April 13 at approximately 7:15 p.m. She was transported to the hospital by a squad.

An officer was dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive male subject, possibly drug-related, on North College Street on April 13 at approximately 8 p.m. The male subject was administered Narcan and later transported by squad to UVMC for further treatment.

A female subject was reportedly unresponsive at a residence on Miami Street on April 13 at approximately 11 p.m. She was found to have a pulse and was administered four doses of Narcan. She was then transported to UVMC.

MENACING: Two people reported being threatened by a known possible suspect over a civil matter involving a car on Wood Street on April 12 at 3:35 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of an 11-year-old juvenile who was being bullied by an unknown 12-year-old juvenile on Nicklin Avenue near the former Wilder School on April 12 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

There was a report of a silver car in the area of Pitsenbarger Park on South Street that was driving around with juveniles riding on the hood on April 12 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The area was checked, and the vehicle was not located.

There was a report of juveniles fighting in the street on Broadway on April 12 at approximately 8 p.m. The juveniles reportedly fled from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A resident advised that she and her boyfriend where walking their dog when they were attacked by a neighbor dog on Garnsey Street on April 12 at 9 p.m. The male subject and their dog both sustained injuries as well as the man’s glasses were broken. The owner of dog who reportedly attacked the victims was charged. Elizabeth L. Landis, 35, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large violation in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: People were reportedly arguing over parking on Third Street on April 12 at 10 p.m. They were warned for disorderly conduct.