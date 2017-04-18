Library now offering sensory toys

MIAMI COUNTY — Children with autism and other sensory disorders will now have toys to help them learn, thanks to a $3,499 grant to the Troy-Miami County Public Library from The Troy Foundation.

It is estimated that one in every 68 children born are born with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“A lot of learning happens during play,” said Rachelle Miller, library director. “We feel all children will benefit from playing with these toys, but we are really excited to offer toys that may help parents of autistic children to interact, teach, and play with their children. Some of the skills these toys will help children with include problem solving, coordination, sensory seeking, and vision.”

These toys can also help with organization, self-regulation, aggression, anxiety, attention, and eye contact.

A few of the toys include a Light Table which helps with coordination, gross motor skills and vision, Sound & Sight Tubes that aid when a child is feeling overwhelmed or stimulated and need to self-regulate or achieve calmness, as well as Textured Balls for tactile sensory stimulation which can help with anxiety or developmental delays.

“Our hope when applying for the grant was to purchase toys that parents might not be able to afford on their own. We hope parents of children with special needs will feel welcome at the library,” Miller added.

The sensory toys will be in the Children’s Department of the library and used during programming soon. The toys will be available for play during the library’s regular hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call (937) 339-0502 ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org. Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.