Commission to consider land purchase

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on purchasing property from the Piqua City School District to be used as a possible future site for a solar field during their next meeting Tuesday evening.

The cost will be $71,715 for the parcel of land located at 430 Staunton St., which is approximately 3.64 acres. This location is a component of a larger potential solar-generating site as part of the American Municipal Power (AMP) Solar Phase II project in the which the city is participating.

The Piqua Power System is currently purchasing solar power through the AMP solar power project, which Piqua Power System Ed Krieger has previously said is one of the cheapest power resources for the city.

As part of the phase two of AMP’s solar power project, the Piqua Power System can purchase solar power as well as find a site within the city for the potential development of a solar field. Krieger explained that the city first has to either own the property or have an ownership agreement over the property. Then, a company called NextEra would develop the site for AMP, which would then purchase power generated from the solar field.

The city would not be funding or developing the solar field site, as NextEra would invest in that portion of the project before selling the energy generated from that solar field back to AMP members like the city of Piqua. NextEra will then see a return on that investment over the 25-year span of AMP’s solar power project.

Krieger said that the proposed solar field would generate up to 1,500 kilowatts at its peak generation. For comparison, AMP’s solar power project also includes a solar field in Bowling Green, which generates up to 20,000 kilowatts at its peak generation. NextEra is currently selling the solar energy that site generates back to AMP members.

Also on the agenda for their upcoming meeting, the commission will be hearing the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the zoning code within the city of Piqua to prohibit medical marijuana cultivators, processors, and/or retail dispensaries within the city. The ordinance states that this zoning change is meant to “promote the health, safety, morals, and general welfare of the citizens of the city.”

The commission has previously approved two 180-day moratoriums on medical marijuana facilities locating within the city of Piqua.

The commission will also be considering a number of agreements. First, the commission will vote on retaining the services of the auditor of state for the city’s annual audit. The cost is not to exceed $39,975.

The commission will then vote on authorizing the city manager to sign the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program partnership agreement by and between the Miami County Board of Commissioners, the city of Piqua, the city of Tipp City, and the city of Troy for the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) CHIP program. This will allow them to apply for more CHIP funding from the state, as together they will be eligible for $1,120,000 of available CHIP funding.

Next, the commission will vote on authorizing an agreement with O.R. Colan Associates, LLC for the right-of-way acquisition services for the roundabout project that will be taking place at Garbry and Looney roads. The right-of-way acquisition will consist of title researchers, appraisals, negotiations, and closings. The cost is not to exceed $31,000.

The commission will then vote on awarding a contract to Grissom Construction, LLC for the Sidewalk ADA Compliance program. The work will consist of the installation of 74 ADA-compliant handicapped ramps at intersections along the streets that will be resurfaced as part of the city’s 2017 Street Resurfacing Project, along with replacing 12 catch basins. The cost is not to exceed $200,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

Lastly, the commission will consider a couple of purchases. The first one will be to Walt Sweeney Ford, Inc. for the purchase of a pickup truck for the Underground Utilities Department. The cost is not to exceed $25,551.

The final purchase order will be to Sherry Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram for the purchase of a truck for the Wastewater Department. The expected cost is $33,878.

Site to be part of possible solar field project

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

