Honoring our heroes

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Plane handlers direct B-25 Miss Mitchell to her place on the ramp at Grimes Airport on Saturday. Miss Mitchell joined more than a dozen other B-25 aircraft in the two-day Grimes B-25 Gathering, which is a prelude to activities at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Monday and Tuesday honoring the 75th anniversary of General Jimmy Doolittle’s Tokyo Raiders bombing of Japan in 1942.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A lone B-25 flies over Grimes Field on Saturday during Day One of the Grimes 2017 B-25 Gathering. More than a dozen of the historic aircraft are expected to take part in the both the Grimes event and the Doolittle Raiders 75th Anniversary events at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A crew members polishes B-25 Mitchell bomber Panchito on the ramp at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Devil Dog lifts off at Grimes Field on Saturday during the 2017 Grimes B-25 Gathering.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Barbie III lands at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. She is one of more than a dozen historic B-25 aircraft that are taking part in the Grimes Gathering and also the Doolittle Raiders 75th Anniversary events at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

