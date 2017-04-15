A house of hope

MIAMI COUNTY — Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services has opened a safe haven for women who need a place to focus on their sobriety and stay on the path to wellness.

The Miami House recently opened in Troy to serve up to 10 women. The women will reside in the home and pay rent while accessing substance abuse treatment as well as other medical and mental health services. The recovery home also works with residents to rebuild their lives by helping them obtain their driver’s license, access workforce placement and take steps towards independence in a safe environment.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services also operates Shelby House in Shelby County since 2015. Both recovery homes will continue serving recovering addicts who are residents of Darke, Miami and Shelby counties.

Dorothy Crusoe, director of community housing, said people can stay at the recovery house up to 12 months or more. Staff members are available to assist residents at all hours.

“The recovery homes are designed for people are newly in recovery and we provide a safe and structured place where they can live and work in recovery,” Crusoe said. “We provide a variety of services and we do recovery planning with a written plan which they devise themselves along with a peer recovery coordinator.”

Ashley Hanes serves as the manager of the Miami House and Megan Calicoat serves as the home’s peer support coordinator.

“Maybe they are working on getting their license back and an important one is learning how to budget — so those are written down, but they are constantly reviewed,” Crusoe said. “We also offer collaboration with other agencies so we are not duplicating services. We do not provide clinical services, but we work with the local mental health or alcohol and drug agencies for those services. We work with the courts and parole and probation services.”

Crusoe said the organization’s staff are “huge believers in recovery and we believe treatment works because we see it all the time.”

Crusoe said residents can stay as long as they are working on their recovery. Potential residents must be fully detoxed before residing in the recovery homes.

The board is working on obtaining a peer-run graduation home for men in Shelby County to continue the recovery process. The graduation home model will serve as another step in the recovery process. The graduation home will be added to the Miami House program for women in the near future.

Those seeking help at the recovery homes can contact the homes on their own or be referred by courts or support agencies for services.

“Recovery as far as any addictions, mental health and trauma for people that are in recovery. Women who don’t have a safe environment and that want to recover whatever is holding them back. It gives them a fresh start and a chance to start over,” Calicoat shared.

As a peer support coordinator, Calicoat will work with residents on their recovery plan, as well as guide residents on how to obtain medical and dental services and assist with job placement.

“We try to put them in a positive environment and get them to focus on themselves and not on those negative people, places and things,” Hanes said. “They have to go to meetings, they have to be able to support themselves and have an understanding about themselves before they can help others.”

By the end of March, the Miami House had approximately five women who reside at the home. While national attention has been focused on the opiate addiction in the region, the majority of the local recovery home residents are recovering alcoholics, according to Brad Reed, Director of Community Resource Development.

“What we provide is the hope,” Crusoe said.

For more information about the Shelby House for men or the new Miami House for women, visit the Tri-County Board of Mental Health’s website at www.tcbmds.org or call (937)335-7727.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

