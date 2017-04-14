Easter weekend begins with Good Friday service

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Soloist Adam Jacomet, along with Seth Jacomet and Andrew Holmes, perform Watch the Lamb during Friday’s annual Piqua Community Good Friday Service, at Greene Street United Methodist Church. The annual event is sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches.
