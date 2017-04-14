Posted on by

Easter weekend begins with Good Friday service

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Soloist Adam Jacomet, along with Seth Jacomet and Andrew Holmes, perform Watch the Lamb during Friday’s annual Piqua Community Good Friday Service, at Greene Street United Methodist Church. The annual event is sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Soloist Adam Jacomet, along with Seth Jacomet and Andrew Holmes, perform Watch the Lamb during Friday’s annual Piqua Community Good Friday Service, at Greene Street United Methodist Church. The annual event is sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Soloist Adam Jacomet, along with Seth Jacomet and Andrew Holmes, perform Watch the Lamb during Friday’s annual Piqua Community Good Friday Service, at Greene Street United Methodist Church. The annual event is sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches.
http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_041417mju_GoodFridayService.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Soloist Adam Jacomet, along with Seth Jacomet and Andrew Holmes, perform Watch the Lamb during Friday’s annual Piqua Community Good Friday Service, at Greene Street United Methodist Church. The annual event is sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MU2_7836.jpg

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MU2_7839.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:44 pm |    

View Post

2:52 pm |    

Easter weekend begins with Good Friday service

Easter weekend begins with Good Friday service
8:48 am |    

Piqua native Hinsch realizes dream with Phoenix Bats

Piqua native Hinsch realizes dream with Phoenix Bats
comments powered by Disqus