OSHP charges driver with child endangering

MIAMI COUNTY — A man from Rockford was incarcerated this week after allegedly operating a vehicle containing three young children while under the influence on Interstate 75.

Billy R. Vanover Jr., 35, was arraigned Friday morning on first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and OVI.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, two callers reported a red pickup truck driving reckless on northbound I-75, striking the wall on the side of the highway south of Tipp City several times. A witness then reported that the truck traveled across three lanes of traffic.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper caught up to the driver at around mile marker 80, where the trooper tried to stop the vehicle. The trooper reported witnessing the driver make several marked lane violations while moving around in the vehicle before the vehicle came to a stop around mile marker 81. There was also visible damage to the left side of the vehicle where there appeared to be fresh scrapes.

The trooper noted that the driver, Vanover, was “shaking and couldn’t keep his arms still,” according to court records, and that Vanover’s pupils appeared to be “very constricted.” Vanover also did not have a valid license, which was suspended for drugs. A syringe was also located in the left door compartment during a protective search of the vehicle. The trooper conducted impaired driver tests on Vanover, and when taken to the Piqua OSHP Post, Vanover refused to submit a urine sample.

There were three children in the backseat of Vanover’s vehicle at the time of the incident, and their ages were 1, 4, and 5. The children were released to their mother at the Piqua OSHP Post.

Vanover is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $27,500. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for him for May 25.

In other news in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Dylan S. Miller, 22, of Troy, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft. The charge was in connection with an incident reported at Kroger in Troy in October 2016. Miller was sentenced to two years of probation and suspended jail time.

• Robert W. Taylor III, 39, of St. Paris, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft. The charge was in connection with an incident reported on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue in Piqua in July 2016. Taylor received a fine and suspended jail time.

• Robert D. Skelley, 38, of Tipp City, was found guilty of second-degree misdemeanor attempted, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft. The charge was in connection with an incident reported in Troy in October 2016. Skelley was sentenced to two years of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine.

• Jeffrey A. Mefford, 21, of Piqua, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor endangering children-operating vehicle. This charge was in connection with an incident reported in the area of State Route 589 and Marrs Road in Miami County in January. Mefford received a fine and suspended jail time.

• Daniel L. Leonard, 47, of Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony permitting drug abuse. This charge was in connection with an incident reported on the 400 block of Wood Street in Piqua in June 2016. Leonard was sentenced to two years of probation, three days in jail, suspended jail time, and a fine.

• Honorio S. Quezada Jr., 24, of Sidney, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. This charge was in connection with an incident reported in the area of U.S. Route 36 and Casstown-Sidney Road in December 2016. Quezada received a fine and suspended jail time.

• Keith M. Bousquette, 40, of Monroe, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor public indecency. The charge was in connection with an incident reported on the 100 block of West Main Street in Troy in November 2016. Bousquette received a fine and suspended jail time.

• Susan M. Hensley, 26, of Ludlow Falls, was found guilty of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering. This charged was in connection with an incident reported in Troy in August 2016. Hensley was also found guilty of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms. This charge was in connection with an incident reported on the 1200 block of Brukner Drive in Troy in January. Hensley was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

• Jonathan M. Evans, 32, of Troy, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor theft, which was in connection with an incident reported in Troy in December 2016. Evans was also found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor. That charge was in connection with an incident reported at Walmart in Piqua in January. Evans was sentenced to two years of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine.

• Tyshawn A. Carroll, 44, of Dayton, was found guilty of unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing. These charges were in connection with an incident reported in Troy in December 2016. Carroll was given a fine and suspended jail time.

• Gregory L. Rohr, 32, of Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident reported at Walmart in Piqua in September 2016. Rohr was given a fine and suspended jail time.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

