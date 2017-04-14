Bradford library offers variety of events

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library, located at 138 E. Main St., has a host of events coming up, including:

• The Wright Brothers road trip to Dayton to visit several memorials has been changed to Saturday, May 22. Participants will visit Hawthorne Hill, Huffman Prairie Flying Field and Interpretive Center, and the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. The cost is $25 per person, which will include any admissions and lunch. Sign-up and payment to Bradford Public Library will end on Thursday, April 20. Contact the library at 448-2612 for additional information.

• Local author Tom Petkewitz will visit the library on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. He is the author of “From Outdoors Past: A Journey through Time and Select Territory,” a pictorial essay of fishing and hunting collectibles which mirror this field sports heritage. It covers Mercer, Auglaize, Miami, Darke, Shelby, Preble and Montgomery counties, as well as Randolph County in Indiana. To sign up in advance, call the library.

•Dr. Juan Fernandez of Full Life Chiropractic will present a program on “How to Manage Stressors in Your Life” on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Fernandez’s office specializes in corrective chiropractic care, and he and his wife Dr. Whitney, hold advanced certifications in spinal correction, nutrition and fitness. Contact Bradford Public Library to sign up for this event and for further information. Refreshments will be served.

• BPL’s Annual Plant Swap will be held on Saturday, April 29. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you love outdoor plants and gardening, then you will not want to miss this event. Gardeners can bring plants to swap or if you wish, just come in and take some new plants home for your own garden.

You can bring or take home different types of seeds, cuttings, and a wide variety of different plants. The time for dropping off these plants will begin at 9:30 a.m. The library would like to have everyone’s offerings by 10 a.m. when the “swap” begins. A special presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. on “Planting and Crafting Gourds” by Brenda Grant. Raffle tickets will be sold for 50 cents or $2 for five. Some of the raffle prizes will be displayed at Bradford Public Library. Ab antique appraisal is also being planned for the same day. Cost will be $5 per item to be appraised.