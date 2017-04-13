Commissioners approve contracts

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several agreements, including one with another Ohio county and another with the Fraternal Order of Police.

The commissioners signed a contract with Putnam County and the David L. Brown Youth Center for child placement, Miami County’s first contract with this county. Putnam County is located in northwestern Ohio.

The David L. Brown Youth Center will provide placement and other related services to children in the care of Putnam County’s Department of Job and Family Services, for a term beginning Jan. 5, 2017, and ending Jan. 5, 2018.

Putnam County has agreed to pay a per diem rate for the placement of each child, which will be identified in the child’s individual child care agreement. They will pay that rate for the child’s last day in placement, regardless of the number of hours logged that day, and will not pay for the child’s first day in placement.

The board also authorized a labor agreement between the Miami County Sheriff and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“We’re satisfied with the contract,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Few changes were made to the previous contract, he said, including an increase in wages and some new wording added to the disciplinary process.

Deputies voted to accept the agreement, effective April 13, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019.

Bids for the Village of Potsdam storm sewer improvement project were rejected and the project will be re-bid. Mathematical errors were identified in several of the bids received last month, resulting in a complaint from one of the bidders.

By Cecilia Fox

Cecilia Fox

