CareFlight responds to crash involving funeral procession

SPRINGCREEK TOWNSHIP — A head-on crash on U.S. Route 36 involving a vehicle participating in a funeral procession resulted in one person being removed aboard CareFlight on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of east U.S. Route 36 around 11:30 a.m. on the report of a head-on crash.

According to witnesses, a funeral procession was westbound on U.S. 36 en route to Miami Memorial Park near Covington when an eastbound vehicle apparently “realized it was a funeral procession a little late, slammed on his brakes, locked up, came across the center line and hit one of the cars in the funeral procession.”

Trooper Ray of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the eastbound vehicle was traveling near the posted speed limit when the driver did not see another car stopped in front of him due to the funeral procession. “He slammed on his brakes,” said Ray, “lost control of the vehicle and struck one of the vehicles that was in the funeral procession.”

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was transported by a Piqua Fire Department medic unit.

CareFlight was called to transport an occupant of the vehicle in the procession to Miami Valley Hospital. A dog was a passenger one of the vehicles. It was reportedly not injured. The Miami County Animal Shelter responded to care for the dog until a family member is able to pick him up to care for him.

No names are yet available. The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

