Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow

COLUMBUS — The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) — Ohio’s largest charter school — announced that 590 students were named to the school’s latest “Honor Roll” or “Honor Roll with Distinction.”

Students ending each quarter with a 3.0-3.499 GPA for that previous semester are named “Honor Roll”; and students with a GPA of 3.5 or above will be named “Honor Roll with Distinction.”

Kylsey Abbott, Piqua

Corrine Millet, Piqua

Cassidy Tamplin, West Milton

Kaitlyn Copeland, West Milton

