Sidney man allegedly uses heroin in Piqua Walmart bathroom

PIQUA — A Sidney man was arraigned this week after allegedly using heroin in the Piqua Walmart bathroom last week.

Gregory S. Murray, 39, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

According to Piqua police reports, a man had been lying on the bathroom floor inside the Piqua Walmart, located at 1300 E. Ash St., for approximately an hour before walking out and getting onto his motorcycle on Friday at approximately 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer located Murray and noted that he appeared like he was going to pass out. The officer also witnessed Murray reportedly throw a baggie and a syringe behind him. The officer collected those items after Murray was taken into custody. The baggie contained three capsules of suspected heroin and one empty capsule, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Murray then reportedly admitted to using heroin inside the store restroom at Walmart. According to court records, Murray “advised he only went into Walmart to shoot up and stated he did not leave anything in the bathroom.” He was charged and then incarcerated, spending the weekend in the Miami County Jail. Murray posted surety bond on Monday and was released.

A preliminary hearing for Murray is scheduled for April 19.

In other news:

A woman was recently sentenced to two years of probation for reportedly assaulting Piqua police officers in March.

Jessica M. Powell, 27, of Piqua, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from two counts of fourth-degree felony assault, along with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with a police officer and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Powell reportedly left the scene of an accident late last month after crashing into a house on the 3100 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township. She refused to pull over for a Piqua police officer in the area of South Roosevelt and Young streets in Piqua. The officer followed her until she reached a residence on the 400 block of North Downing, where she exited her vehicle and went inside the residence.

An officer reportedly attempted to stop Powell from going inside the residence but was unsuccessful. Officers then got permission from the owner of the residence to search the home, where they found Powell. According to Piqua police reports, Powell did not cooperate with the officers and became combative, hitting and kicking the officers.

Powell was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for approximately five days after the incident. Powell also received suspended jail time in connection with these charges.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

