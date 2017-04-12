Tempers run high at town hall

TROY (WDTN) — Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson faced a feisty crowd in Miami County on Tuesday night.

Davidson held a town hall meeting in Troy at the Concord Room. A standing room-only crowd attended the meeting.

Like at many congressional town halls recently, residents spoke up. Several people pushed back on Davidson’s views about healthcare, taxes, and other topics.

Some people in attendance were asked to leave for failing to follow rules of the town hall or becoming unruly.

“We had feedback to say people with diverse opinions were going to be here, so we expected it and I think people handled it reasonably well,” Davidson said.

According to Troy Police Department’s Capt. Joe Long, Troy patrolmen were asked to be on site for security purposes for the town hall meeting. No arrests were made or citations issued.

The town hall meeting was sponsored by the Miami County Liberty Group.

Davidson represents Ohio’s eighth congressional district. He has upcoming town halls planned in Clark and Butler County.

A “Participation Policy” was posted on the doors outside of the Concord Room. The policy stated: “This meeting is sponsored by the Miami County Liberty Group. This meeting is open to the public, but all attendees must sign-in to gain admission. We reserve the right to remove anyone from the meeting who is disruptive or disorderly or for any other reason without cause. No unauthorized video or audio taping of this even is permitted. This meeting may be video taped for security and other purposes. No signs may be displayed in this meeting. Questions may be submitted but must be in writing and given to a staff person. No discussions or interactions with the speaker will be permitted.

Courtesy of WDTN Protesters and police gather outside a town hall meeting held by Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson on Tuesday night. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_townhall1-1.jpg Courtesy of WDTN Protesters and police gather outside a town hall meeting held by Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson on Tuesday night. Courtesy of WDTN Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson drew a standing room-only crowd to his town hall meeting in Troy on Tuesday night. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_townhall2-1.jpg Courtesy of WDTN Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson drew a standing room-only crowd to his town hall meeting in Troy on Tuesday night.

Davidson meeting draws protesters

For the Troy Daily News

Troy Daily News reporter Melanie Yingst contributed to this report

Troy Daily News reporter Melanie Yingst contributed to this report