UVMC earns “A” for patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again received a top score in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog organization.

The hospital, located in Miami County between Troy and Piqua, received an “A” grade in the spring 2017 safety report released today.

The letter grades are used to rate hospitals’ performance in preventing infections, medical errors and on-site accidents, along with their methods for keeping patients safe and informed properly. These scores are determined using hospital safety criteria from a survey conducted by the Leapfrog Group or reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The grades are issued in the spring and fall. UVMC previously received an “A” in both spring and fall 2016.

“We’re very honored to receive Leapfrog’s patient safety recognition again this year,” said Becky Rice, UVMC president. “Patient safety and quality care are at the center of all we do. This takes a personal commitment and shared responsibility among our care teams. We are all dedicated to this mission every day for every one of our patients.”

Only 31 percent of hospitals earned an “A” grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group in this most recent round of scoring.

“Receiving this distinction for three consecutive scoring periods is a testament to the pride that exists at Upper Valley Medical Center to achieve ‘A’-grade results for our patients,” said Mike Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health, which includes UVMC.

For more on the ratings, go to www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports.