Three reportedly OD together

TROY – A trio of alleged heroin users went down within minutes of one another late Tuesday night.

Troy police and fire department medics were dispatched to the 1300 block of Imperial Court around 11 p.m. on the report of a man down from a probable overdose and not breathing. Dispatchers from the Miami County 911 Center immediately began giving CPR instructions to bystanders.

As the Troy medic unit arrived on the scene, they were told that there was a second man down. A second medic was dispatched to the scene.

It was quickly discovered that there was a third person down. Troy medics requested a mutual aide medic dispatched from Elizabeth Township.

Medics dispensed Narcan to all three subjects, all of whom were revived and taken to waiting medics to be transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Paramedics from Troy and Elizabeth Township prepare to load three persons, all of whom are believed to have overdosed on heroin in an apartment building on Imperial Court in Troy late Tuesday evening. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_041117mju_tpd_imperial_heroin1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Paramedics from Troy and Elizabeth Township prepare to load three persons, all of whom are believed to have overdosed on heroin in an apartment building on Imperial Court in Troy late Tuesday evening. Mike Ullery | Daily Call A Troy fire engine and medic sit across the street from the scene of an apparent triple heroin overdose late Tuesday evening. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_041117mju_tpd_imperial_heroin3.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A Troy fire engine and medic sit across the street from the scene of an apparent triple heroin overdose late Tuesday evening.