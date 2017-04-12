Posted on April 12, 2017 by MICHAEL ULLERY Triple overdose in Troy News, Top Stories http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/041117mju_tpd_imperial_heroin_pdcversion.mp4 Paramedics from Troy and Elizabeth Township prepare to load three persons, all of whom are believed to have overdosed on heroin in an apartment building on Imperial Court in Troy late Tuesday evening. RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 1:00 am | Three reportedly OD together 9:18 pm | Coffee and color 7:00 pm | Piqua baseball falls to Tippecanoe Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus