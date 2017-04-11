Military briefs

Area airman graduates from basic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Elijah E. Thomas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Thomas is the son of Laura E. Kinsley of Troy, Ohio, and Gary E. Thomas of Tipp City, Ohio.

He is a 2016 graduate of Bethel Local Schools, Tipp City, Ohio.

Leakey completes training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Cody A. Leakey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Leakey is the son of Jami K. Young of Piqua, Ohio, and James P. Leakey of Rochester, N.Y., and step-son of Jennifer R. Leakey of Rochester, N.Y.

He graduated in 2016 from Penfield High School, Rochester, N.Y.

M-U grad completes basic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher L. Johannes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Johannes is the son of James and Angela Johannes of West Milton, Ohio.

He is a 2015 graduate of Milton Union High School, West Milton, Ohio.