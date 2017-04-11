Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a robbery in progress on Blaine Avenue on April 9 at approximately 4 a.m. Once on scene, two victims were found to have been struck in the face by intruders. Several suspects reportedly barged into their residence and demanded money. The suspects took only a couple of personal items and left. This investigation is pending.

WARRANT: A wanted subject was located on Clark Avenue on April 8 at 7:50 p.m. and arrested on multiple warrants and incarcerated. Jordan M. Brown, 27, of Troy, was picked up on warrants for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment, second-degree felony burglary, and first-degree misdemeanor probation violation in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident on Dover Avenue on April 8 at 8:40 p.m. Once on scene, the at-fault vehicle was reported to be stolen. The vehicle was later found, however the theft subject is unknown.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of South Street and Cottage Avenue on April 8 at approximately 9:15 p.m. There were no injuries. An allegedly intoxicated driver struck a parked car. Stephan M. Szachta, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Several male subjects were outside arguing and one male was reportedly attempting to get the others to fight on Caldwell Street on April 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m. All subjects were spoken to, and the subject attempting to fight was warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a male subject at Z’s Food and Spirits refusing to leave on April 9 at approximately 3 a.m. The male subject was trespassed and warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a white male subject walking around in the area naked on Broadway on April 9 at approximately 11:15 p.m. He was located and took off running between houses. The area was checked by officers, and the male subject could not be relocated.

FOUND PROPERTY: There was a report of a book bag found in the middle of the road in the area of East Greene and Spring streets on April 9 at 12:50 a.m. The book bag was located and entered into police property.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a 42-year-old woman found unresponsive in her bedroom on Brook Street on April 9 at 4:20 a.m. The woman was administered six doses of Narcan and transported to UVMC by a Piqua Fire Department squad.

There was a report of a man not breathing on Miami Street on April 9 at approximately 5 a.m. He was transported to UVMC by a squad.

THEFT: There was a report of two juveniles shoplifting at Dollar Tree on April 9 at noon. One juvenile was old enough for charges and was charged with theft.