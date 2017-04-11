You’re Invited

Good Friday service set

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Good Friday Service, sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches, will be held on Friday, April 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua.

Pastors from many Piqua churches will be participating, providing messages that focus on the personal impact that Good Friday.

A community choir directed by Judy Lohnes, music director at St. Mary Catholic Church, with singers from many Piqua churches, will sing during the worship service.

The public is encouraged to attend — come on your lunch hour — and feel free to “come and go” to fit your schedule. The church is handicapped-accessible (elevator is off the Caldwell Street church office entrance). This promises to be a very powerful and impacting service of worship, made stronger by community participation.

Parishes to perform ‘Passion of the Christ’

PIQUA — The St. Boniface and St. Mary parishes invite the Piqua Community to a reenactment of the Passion of Jesus on Good Friday. This moving presentation is lovingly portrayed by the teens of our parishes. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, at St. Boniface Church.

‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ set

PIQUA —Upper Valley Community Church, located at 1400 Seidel Pkwy., will be hosting their annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 15 from 1-3pm.

The EasterJam sessions will be filled with 25 minutes of high-energy music, a blacklight performance, the Easter story, and door prizes. Following EasterJame, attendees will enjoy exclusive entrance to the Easter Egg Hunt. EasterJam will be held at the attendee’s registration assigned time of 1 or 2 p.m.

This event will also feature balloon scultpting, cookie decorating, costumed characters, crafts, a goldfish toss, hair streaking, a petting zoo, a photo booth, sand art, train rides, wagon rides, and more. There will be over 30 activity stations.

This is a free community event, and is open for children’s ages birth to 5 years and their families. You can pre-register at http://www.uvcc.org/easter-eggstravaganza-registration/ . Each child will receive an extra door prize ticket for pre-registering.

Easter service set

PIQUA — You are invited to join us in worship as we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ at Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 2505 E. Loy Road, Piqua. Easter worship services will be Sunday, April 16, for the sunrise service at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be served following sunrise service. Traditional and casual worship will be held at 9 a.m. that same day.

Upcoming events at First Brethren

PLEASANT HILL — Join First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., for their Easter celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

Then, starting Sunday, April 23, join the church as they start a series of messages based on “The Shack,” the novel by William Paul Young that was recently released as a movie.

First Brethren Church is located one block behind Indian’s Pizza. You may contact us at (937) 676-2802 or by email at [email protected]

Noodles and dumplings to be offered

COVINGTON — Covington Church of the Brethren, corner of Wall and Wright streets, is gearing up for their Spring Fundraiser, featuring their famous festival chicken and noodles and mouth-watering apple dumplings on Saturday, April 22. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon, until 6 p.m. or earlier (they were sold out by 5 p.m. at their Fall Fundraiser).

Diners can eat their selections in the dining hall, carry them out, or both. There also will be soft drinks, coffee, and bottled water available, plus ice cream to go along with or on top of the apple dumplings.

The church can be entered at the Wall Street door, which accesses the elevator to the dining room on the lower level, or at the Wright Street door, which leads down a stairway directly to the dining hall. (Wheelchair diners will find easy passage from the sidewalk to the elevator to the lower level.) For more information, e-mail: [email protected] or call the church office at 473-2415.

Salad luncheon celebrating 45 years

PIQUA — Please join the Women of Westminster (WOW) in celebrating the 45th Anniversary of their Annual Salad Luncheon on Thursday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash Street, Piqua, at a cost of $8.00. They will again offer their signature hot chicken salad along with a delicious array of vegetable and fruit salads, and to add to your luncheon enjoyment, music will be provided by 2-4-U. Proceeds from the luncheon support local missions and projects.

The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.

We hope to see you there!

Memorial Day service set

PIQUA — On Monday, May 1, the second annual Memorial Day Observance will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church which was originally constituted by the Randolph Freedmen as the African Baptist Church in Rossville in 1857. This recognition service will focus upon testing the knowledge of our youth in measuring their understanding of “WHOSE we are Matters WHO we are” through the game playing of The Good News or Lose. All are welcome.

Prior to the Memorial Day Observance, a 5 p.m. community “Call to Action” will explore the organizational potential for forming a coalition of willing individuals and groups in launching a first step in walking the walk on a journey that will reflect our level of commitment to glorify God and build a fitting and appropriate monument in honor of freedom’s struggle at The African/Jackson Cemetery.

A fellowship supper of a soup and sandwich or pizza will be offered to those who will be coming and or those remaining to take part in observing the Memorial Day program that will start at 6:30 p.m. Call the church at 778-0158 and leave an RSVP message.

Free concert offered

LOCKINGTON — Internationally-renowned motivational music singer Kathy Troccoli will be presenting a free concert at the Lockington United Methodist Church on May 11. Even though there is no admission charge for the concert, a ticket issued by the church must be obtained to attend.

The concert titled, “Comfort by Candlelight” begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. The church is located at 2190 Miami Conservancy Road, north of Lockington. A free will offering will be taken.

The sanctuary capacity is 556 people, and nearly half those seats have already been claimed for the concert, Halter said. The tickets are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

To obtain free tickets online, log onto iTickets.com/KathyTroccoli; or by calling (937) 493-0478.

Her first radio hit “Stubborn Love”, propelled a career that has spanned more than 30 years. Troccoli’s awards include 24 recordings, 18 number-one radio hits, 19 Dove Award nominations, two Dove Awards, and three Grammy nominations. She is also a songwriter as well as an author.

Christ’s Center for Hope to host Cookies and Canvas

WEST MILTON — On Saturday, May 13, Christ’s Center for Hope will host Cookies and Canvas at the West Milton Senior Citizens and Community Center, located at 435 Hamilton St., West Milton, from 1-4 p.m. The event theme is “Forget Her Not.” Your registration fee of $50 will include cookies, ice tea, lemonade or water, Silent Auction bidding, 50/50 raffle and a quilt raffle.

Christ’s Center for Hope is 501(c)(3) Charitable Non Profit organization for formerly incarcerated women. Our mission is to provide a place for broken and hurting women to come to the foot of the Cross for healing and restoration of life as it was meant to be. The Center will be a safe transitional housing center, offering holistic healing of the mind, body and spirit, through Christian-based programming and the affirmation of Christ’s forgiving love. The goal of the event is to gain monthly donors to support the Center as well as earn funds to purchase a location for the Center.

Pre-registration is required. You may go to www.cc4hope.com, click on the fundraising and “Forget Her Not registration” tab, and get signed up. Bring your friends and family (over 12 years old) and make it a fun activity to do together. You must be present to win.

You may submit questions to [email protected]