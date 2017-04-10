VIDEO: Springcreek awarded special ‘Connect to Nature’ designation

PIQUA — Springcreek Elementary School was awarded the designation of “A Best – Connect to Nature School” Monday morning, the first in Ohio and the U.S. to receive this designation. In order to receive it, the school had to meet a set of criteria established by the Leave No Child Inside: Miami Valley Collaborative (MVLNCI) and Dayton Regional Green (DRG).

In this video, Cinda Hanbuch-Pinkerton, director of Education at the Miami County Park District, introduces guest speaker Richard Louv — author, co-founder, and chairman emeritus of the Children and Nature Network — who was broadcast at the school over Skype to speak to the students at Springcreek Elementary School about this special designation. After Louv spoke to the students, the students went outside to view the new banner on display at the school honoring their achievement.

By Sam Wildow