Head-on crash near Pleasant Hill

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — One person is hospitalized following a head-on crash on State Route 718 on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency responders were called to the crash around 1:30 p.m.
Lt. Mike Whaley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that several witnesses to the crash reported a blue car was “speeding” as it traveled westbound on State Route 718, “took the curve too fast at that speed, went left of center.” Whaley said that the second vehicle “was eastbound, saw him go left of center, so she was going to try to avoid him (by driving off the road and into a field), but they collided.”
The driver who allegedly caused the crash suffered minor injuries, according to Whaley.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, but her passenger was trapped in the wreckage. It took Pleasant Hill firefighters approximately 20 minutes to free the injured passenger, who suffered “a severe leg injury.”
CareFlight was called to transport the passenger to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. No names have been released.
