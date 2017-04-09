CareFlight called to US36 crash

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP – A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight from the scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of US Route 36 and Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. when, according to Lt. Mike Whaley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was reportedly eastbound on US 36 when a car pulled from Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road and into the path of the motorcycle.

Whaley said the motorcyclist, Jeremy D. Monroe, 43, of Piqua, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the car was Steven Allison, 64, of Piqua. His wife Kimberly, 53, was a passenger in the vehicle. Both were transported by Covington Rescue Squad to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

CareFlight was dispatched to the scene to transport Monroe. He reportedly sustained head injuries.

A crash reconstruction team was also sent to investigate the crash.

A mutual aide medic and engine was requested from Piqua.

US Route 36 was closed for about an hour as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

Whaley said that the crash remains under investigation.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Medics and firefighters from Covington and Piqua work the scene of a motorcycle vs. car crash at the intersection of US 36 and Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road on Sunday morning as CareFlight waits to transport one of the victims from the scene. Mike Ullery | Daily Call CareFlight lifts off from the scene of a motorcycle vs. car crash at the intersection of US36 and Mulberry Grover-Rakestraw Road on Sunday morning.

Motorcyclist reportedly not wearing helmet