Get a ‘Taste’ of the circus

PIQUA — Folks will have a circus of fun at this year’s 23rd annual Taste of the Arts event, which will take place from 5-9 p.m. in Piqua’s downtown on Friday, May 19, when the Cincinnati Circus Company will bring a number of professionals to town to share their skills.

Want to learn how to juggle? Professional jugglers will be on Main Street near the Readmore Hallmark store between the hours of 6-8 p.m., teaching anyone — kids and adults alike — how to juggle. According to Dave Willacker, a juggler and founder of the Cincinnati Circus Company, “Juggling is great exercise, lots of fun and everybody can do it!”

How about magic? Have you ever tried sleight of hand tricks? A magician will be performing on stage in front of Glamour on Mane from 7-8 p.m. Don’t miss this unique and fun performance!

As you are walking through the crowds during Taste of the Arts — and dining on the tasty foods that will be available for purchase from the many featured restaurants in the big food tent spanning Main Street at Ash Street — look up to locate the stilt walker, also from the Cincinnati Circus Company. Surely, he will be visible as he traverses the festival site between 6-8 p.m.

Many other events will be taking place too! The Kids Zone, with free crafts for the kids, the ever-popular face painter (for a fee) and the fun balloon artist (a tip jar provided) will be returning and a brand new “Intersection of Fun and Friends” (located at the intersection of Main and Greene streets) will be featuring a whole variety of fun activities from a hula hoop contest, line dancing, Chicken Dance, Trivia contest and more. Look in future publications for a complete schedule.

The Taste of the Arts Committee and the Friends of the Piqua Library are partnering together to bring a “natural entertainer” to the Library during the Taste of the Arts event. Chris Rowlands, an environmental education specialist at Aullwood Audubon Center, will entertain children at 5:30 p.m. at the Library, connecting the children with nature through his incredible hand-made puppets (yes, he’s an artist, too) like Gary the Groundhog or Bernard the Turkey Vulture, along with lively music — he plays guitar and ukulele and writes the songs. This is an exciting, educational and interactive presentation you won’t want to miss. No tickets are needed; it’s offered free and recommended for ages 5 through 11.

Taste of the Arts is sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. For more information, contact Lorna Swisher, Mainstreet Piqua executive director, at (937) 773-9355 or visit piquatasteofthearts.com.

Provided photo Chris Rowlands, an environmental education specialist at Aullwood Audubon Center, will entertain children at 5:30 p.m. May 19, at the Piqua Public Library as part of the 23rd annual Taste of the Arts.