Chamber holds ribbon-cuttings

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, friends and family members join Chris Wenrick, his wife Rachael, and son Vincent, 3, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chris’ Barber Shop on Thursday. The new business is located at 419 N. Main Street.

Members of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Midwest Vision Care on West High Street on Thursday. The business is operated by Drs. Dustin and Valerie Gardner.