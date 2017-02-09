Troy man charged with child rape

TROY — A convicted sex offender has been charged with a list of serious sexual allegations with a minor victim.

Late Wednesday, Troy Police Department arrested Charles Hiser, 36, of Troy, and charged him with 12 counts of first-degree felony rape and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Miami County Municipal Court.

According Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, Hiser is a Tier I registered sex offender. The victim is a minor child. The alleged offenses occurred from June 2015 through 2016.

Capt. Kunkleman said more charges may be pending from other local law enforcement agencies.

In 2013, Hiser was found guilty for failure to provide notice of residence changed as required by his Tier I sex offender classification. Hiser entered a plea of guilty to one count of third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition from an offense in December 2007 in Piqua.

An adult or juvenile classified as a Tier I sex offender has been convicted of or found delinquent by reason of a sexually oriented offense; but has not been classified as either a Tier II or Tier III sex offender. Tier I sex offenders must register, once a year for 15 years, with the sheriff of the county in which the offender lives, works and attends school and whenever the registered sex offender changes residence.

