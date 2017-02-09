Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An unknown subject reportedly broke out two windows at Mote Park Community Center overnight between Feb. 6-7.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a breaking and entering on Navajo Trail on Feb. 7 at around 7:45 a.m. The homeowner advised a television appeared to be the only thing missing. There were no signs of forced entry; however, a door was found standing open upon arrival. There are no possible suspects at this time.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on W. High Street near the Piqua Public Library on Feb. 7 at around 10:30 a.m. The complainant advised he was backing out of his parking spot and struck the other subject’s vehicle. Both subjects involved signed a traffic crash waiver and exchanged information.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at Kroger on Covington Avenue on Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

There was a report of a private property traffic accident at Francis Office Supply, Inc. on N. Main Street on Feb. 7 at around 12:20 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised a subject has knocked on her door on back-to-back days asking for a ride to Sidney on Manning Street on Feb. 7 at 1:20 p.m. The complainant advised she did not know who the subject was and just wanted to document the incidents.

On Feb. 7 at approximately 3 p.m., a complainant advised that she received a call from an unknown man who told her that she owed $5,000 on an old loan and that they were going to issue a warrant if she did not pay by the next day. Complainant was advised it was a scam. She advised she did not provide any personal information to the subject and sustained no loss of money.

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in multiple parking spaces at Home Depot on E. Ash Street on Feb. 8 at around 3:15 a.m. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied, and the owner was not located.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a physical disturbance in the Walmart parking lot on Feb. 7 at around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the parties had separated. They were warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a dispute on Third Street on Feb. 8 at 12:20 a.m. A subject left for the night.

THEFT: A male juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 6.

A cell phone was reported stolen from the school gymnasium at one of the schools on Indian Trails on Feb. 7 between 1:10-1:40 p.m.

OBSTRUCTING: Austin J.V. Law, 19, of Tipp City, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business on Feb. 6 in connection with an incident reported on Maryville Lane in October. A warrant was issued for Law’s arrest on Feb. 8.

By Sam Wildow

