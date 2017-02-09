Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A public restroom at Fountain Park was reported as damaged on Feb. 6 at around 7:30 a.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a woman possibly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near Domino’s on N. Sunset Drive on Feb. 6 at around 1:30 p.m. She was fine and did not appear to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. She was reportedly conducting business at the location.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: There was a telephone harassment complaint on Covington Avenue on Feb. 6 at 1:40 p.m. Both parties were told not to contact one another and were given a warning for telecommunications harassment.

A complainant reported receiving unwanted messages from a known person on Young Street on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

FRAUD: A complainant reported that she received two letters in reference to credit cards that she did not apply for on Feb. 6 at approximately 3 p.m. She advised she checked her credit report and everything seemed okay; however, they needed a police report to flag her account.

BURGLARY: There was an unruly juvenile complaint on Glenn Street on Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. A male juvenile was later located and arrested on an active warrant for the Miami County Juvenile courts. The juvenile was also reportedly charged with burglary.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance on Park Avenue on Feb. 6 at 11 p.m. It was reportedly a property dispute. A subject obtained some property and left for the night.

There was a report of a disturbance on Linden Avenue on Feb. 6 at around 11 p.m. A subject left for the night.

There was a report of a dispute on W. Ash Street on Feb. 7 at 12:40 a.m. It was a verbal argument. A subject left prior to officer arrival.

There was a report of a physical disturbance on W. Grant Street on Feb. 7 at 1:10 a.m. The involved parties provided differing stories. There were no visible injuries, and neither party wanted charged.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

