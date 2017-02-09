You’ve Invited

Shabbat service planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth, in Piqua, Ohio, will be observing Shabbat with a service to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. The service will be conducted by rabbinic intern Sara Otero-Eiser at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell S. in Piqua. Please contact (937) 623-1234 with questions especially if the weather is questionable. The website can be found at www.ansheemeth.org.

Princess for the night

COVINGTON — On Feb. 18, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their 3rd annual Princess Ball.

The ball will this year feature Belle from the movie “Beauty and the Beast”.each little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess.

There will also be a photo booth with a princess theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served. There will be a $10.00 per family admittance.

The ball will take place at the Covington Eagles Hall from 6-8 p.m. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

Gentlemen bring out your little girls for an enchanted evening of dancing and fun.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282 or visit our website at fieldsofgrace.org.

Church seeks items for auction

COVINGTON — Seven years ago, Haiti was hit with a major earthquake. The Cornerstone Dunkard Brethren Church organized a benefit auction to raise funds for recovery efforts. Now in their eighth year of hosting the event, the church is seeking donations of new, slightly used, or handmade items to auction.

They are accepting offers of services rendered (catered meals, yard work, cleaning service), furniture, event tickets, tools, coupons, handmade items or children’s toys. The church is located at 5430 Greenville Falls-Clayton Road, Covington. For more information about how to help, contact donations@haitiauction.org.

The event will be held March 10-11 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with a benefit dinner, followed by the children’s auction. Saturday’s auction begins at 9 a.m.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to established, Bible-based missions that directly serve the needs of Haitian citizens.

For more information, call (937) 524-509 or visit www.haitiauction.org.