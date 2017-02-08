Piqua teen missing from Troy facility

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua juvenile reportedly went missing this week from David L. Brown Youth Center in Troy and is believed to be a runaway.

Diomaniq Burge, 17, of Piqua, was reported missing from the center Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m.

“Diomaniq had been with them since Jan. 20 of this year,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said. “He had been very cooperative and obedient.”

In the days prior to Burge going missing, he reportedly had been having issues with his girlfriend in Piqua. On the day Burge went missing, staff reported seeing him run out of the building and get into the passenger seat of a black two-door hatchback.

“We’re looking for that black two-door hatchback,” Duchak said. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, the vehicle is believed to be a black 2014 Hyundai hatchback.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Burge. He is believed to still be in the area.

“We suspect he’s probably in the area,” Duchak said. “We don’t have any reason to believe he’s left the area.”

Anyone with information on Burge’s whereabouts should call 911. The non-emergency number for the 911 center is (937) 440-9911.

“Any assistance from the public would be appreciated,” Duchak said.

Burge is a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 152 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair. He was wearing a gray Nike shirt, black pants, and sandals the day that he left the center.

“He’s not a risk to anybody,” Duchak said. “For his own safety, we would like to get him back.”

The David L. Brown Youth Center, located at 291 S. Children’s Home Road in Troy, is a residential treatment group home administered by the Miami County Juvenile Court.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (937) 440-6085. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Miami County Sheriff’s website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com

