Egg-sperimentation

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Fourth grade teacher Mr. Nick Schemmel watches as students Mikayla Gambill, Taylor Arnett, and Gracelynn Neil, experiment with chicken eggs that have just been delivered to their Piqua Central Intermediate School classroom by Miami County 4H extension agents as part of their Chicken Quest project. Students will place eggs into an incubator and, hopefully, 21 days later, watch baby chicks emerge from the eggs.