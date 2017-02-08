VIDEO: Dental clinic held at Washington Primary School

PIQUA — As part of Children’s Dental Awareness Month, Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic put on a presentation for kindergarteners and first graders this week in Piqua City Schools.

They visited Washington Primary School on Wednesday, featuring coordinator Becky John as the Tooth Fairy and dental assistant Tina Lee as the Tooth Fairy’s assistant.

In the video, John and Lee discuss the importance of taking care of teeth and what sorts of foods might be good or bad for teeth.

