Edison, Honda team up for work-study program

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites current students, high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda.

This work-study program allows students to earn a two-year degree and possibly be debt-free upon completion. An information session will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua Campus.

Equipment service technicians are currently in demand at Honda and require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly. The Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Pathway program will help prepare students with the skills needed to take on these in demand roles.

The new program is available to students who opt to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in electronics engineering technology with a concentration in electro-mechanical or automation and robotics at Edison State.

Participating students will be able to earn a two-year degree in engineering, while working part-time at Honda. Students will attend classes two days a week and work three days a week. If grade point average and work performance is maintained, they will be eligible to receive a pay increase every semester. Participants in the program will make more than $16 per hour, and those who go on to full-time employment will start at more than $53,000 per year.

This will be the second year this opportunity has been available to students. The program requires that students begin taking classes at Edison State in the fall of 2017 and apply to Honda’s work-study program in February 2018.

For additional information, contact Veronica French by calling (937) 778-7865 or emailing vfrench@edisonohio.edu.